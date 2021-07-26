NEW: When could storms rumble through Central New York Tuesday?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A cold front approaching Central New York Tuesday means showers and storms.

The morning looks dry with the most likely time for storms between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the afternoon. 

The storms should be somewhat scattered in nature, but any storm that does form has the chance to cause gusty, damaging winds.

While there is a risk for flash flooding in Central New York Tuesday, thankfully it is a lower risk than a week ago. It is partly due to the mainly dry weather over the last six days. This has caused the rain needed within an hour in order to cause flooding to rise closer to two inches.  This includes Onondaga County (1.8”).

South of Syracuse, the threshold is lower over Tompkins, Cortland, Madison, and Chenango counties where closer to an inch to an inch and a half could cause problems.

However, storms Tuesday afternoon are on the move and won’t linger over one area for very long, which also reduces the chances of flooding.

A cold front moves to our south Tuesday night, and things will quiet down for Wednesday before more showers and storms return Thursday.

