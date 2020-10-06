NEW: Wind Advisory issued for all of Central New York Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Wind Advisory is up for all of Central New York from 10 am Wednesday until 8 pm Wednesday evening. Winds could gust to 45 to 50 mph.

A strong cold front will move through Central New York midday Wednesday. Although southwesterly winds will be gusty ahead of the front, after the front passes the winds will pick up and be at their strongest mid to late afternoon.

Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph at times could very well cause some minor property damage and possibly produce a few scattered power outages too.

In addition, a Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Oswego and northern Cayuga counties through Wednesday night. The strong winds will cause considerable wave action which could lead to lakeshore flooding and erosion.