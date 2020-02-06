NEW: Winter Storm Warnings issued for much of CNY tonight through Friday

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for most of central New York Thursday night into Friday night as some at least minor icing is expected Thursday night into early Friday and any icy mix and or rain will change back to all snow Friday morning and is expected to fall heavily at times for much of Friday.

Snowfall rates of 1 to as much as 2 inches per hour are possible at times from mid Friday morning through mid afternoon Friday.

New snow for most will range from about 4 to 8 inches, but there could be locally higher amounts near and west of Syracuse before the snow winds down to flurries later Friday night/early Saturday. Travel will become difficult late Thursday night and especially Friday across CNY.

MOST OF THE SNOW ACCUMULATION OCCURS FRIDAY AND FRIDAY EVENING

MOST OF THE ICE ACCUMULATION OCCURS THURSDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY FRIDAY

Stay tuned for updates from The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.