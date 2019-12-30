NEW: Winter Storm Watch up for Tug Hill Plateau starting New Year’s Eve

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Lewis, Jefferson and Oswego counties later Tuesday afternoon extending into New Year’s Day.

A cold front moves through central New York late Tuesday afternoon with a few snow showers and maybe even a few bursts of snow for all.  Accumulations for most will be a couple inches or less by early New Year’s Eve.

After the front moves through, however, colder air comes over Lake Ontario causing lake effect snow to set up due east of the lake starting New Year’s Eve, focused on the Tug Hill Plateau region

In the most persistent snow 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible by late afternoon Wednesday. ( New Year’s Day)

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when there is the POSSIBILITY for winter weather that could have a significant impact.

