NEW: Winter Weather Advisories up for parts of central New York Wednesday night

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory has now been issued for all of central New York from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning for snow and, at times, a wintry mix of precipitation.

New snow for most will range from about 3 to 6 inches with the possibility of a light glaze from freezing rain by mid-morning Thursday.

The snow will arrive just before midnight Wednesday and for a while overnight Wednesday the snow will come down heavily.  The snow becomes lighter during the Thursday morning commute and could mix in with some freezing rain.

Lighter snow falls the rest of Thursday with an inch or less of additional accumulation.

