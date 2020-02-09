NEW: Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of central New York

SYRACUSE – (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of central New York east of Syracuse late this evening through much of Monday morning. Several inches of accumulating snow are expected during this time frame, especially over higher elevations of the Advisory area.  Syracuse is NOT included in the Advisory.

An area of widespread snow will overspread all of central New York later this evening and continue overnight into Monday morning before tapering midday Monday.  Over lower elevations, especially from I-81 west there will be some rain mixed in.

Accumulations of snow in the Advisory area are expected to range from 2 to 5 inches by midday Monday.  Some localized spots over the Tug Hill Plateau will exceed a half a foot of snow. 

Elsewhere across central New York snowfall will end up an inch or less.  With temperatures above freezing for the morning commute, the roads around the Syracuse area will be above freezing with the impacts on the roads minimal.

