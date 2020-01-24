NEW: Winter Weather Advisory posted for parts of CNY for Saturday morning

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oneida, Madison, Chenango and Otsego counties in Central New York for Saturday morning.

A storm system in the middle of the country is moving northeast through the Ohio River Valley Friday afternoon and will spread rain into much of Central New York by daybreak on Saturday.

In the counties east of Syracuse, temperatures start the day close to or just below freezing which means a period of light freezing rain is possible.

This will not be a major icing event. A light glaze is possible on untreated surfaces light side roads and especially sidewalks and parking lots.

Temperatures in the Advisory area will rise above freezing during the middle of the day changing any freezing rain to just plain rain.

