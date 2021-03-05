NEW: Yes, warmer air as headed toward CNY but its visit may be brief

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

A lot of Central New Yorker’s are keeping a close on the 7 day forecast, keying in closely on the 50s that are showing up in the middle of next week.

It is easy to see why.

We are in the midst of a brief revisit of mid January weather this weekend with below normal temperatures, gusty winds, low wind chills and now lake effect snow thanks to a pretty deep area of low pressure at the stream level over the Northeast.

The pattern looks much better next week, though, as that trough of low pressure gets ready to move to our north, allowing mild air to head our way.

A ridge of high pressure aloft is building in the East and we have upper 50s in for Wednesday in Syracuse but if everything works out just right with sunshine and winds and we could crack 60 degrees for the first time in 2021!

We know this will send some folks deep in their wardrobe looking for shorts and sundresses but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Next week’s warmth is not, we repeat, is NOT the start of our Spring.

Spring weather in Central New York comes in fits and starts during the month of March.

While jet stream winds aloft look favorable for warmer weather around here next week, it appears we take a step back the third and possibly the fourth week of March. The GFS computer that we use to help us with our forecasts is showing a return of a trough of low pressure in the Eastern United States by St. Patrick’s Day.

GFS Forecast Courtesy Tropical Tidbits

That would certainly send our temperatures back below normal and, while details that far out in time fuzzy, we wouldn’t’ rule out chances for some snow after next week’s warm up. That wouldn’t be all that unusual given March average’s just over a foot and a half of snow in Syracuse.

Stay tuned. We’ll keep you posted on any changes to our March pattern.