New York Fall Foliage Report

It’s that time of year again and the first foliage report from I Love NY is out!

Across most of the state there has been no change. There have been a few signs of early fall colors peeping through though.

CENTRAL NEW YORK:

In Madison County, spotters are reporting that they expect about a 10% change of color in Chittenango Falls State Park in Cazenovia. Some yellow and orange leaves are just starting to appear.

ADIRONDACKS:

Spotters are reporting average leaves of gold and yellow in Old Forge. They’re predicting about a 20% change for the weekend.

Lake Placid spotters are predicting just 10% color change this weekend of mute red, orange and yellow.

St. Lawrence County expects a 5-10% change this weekend with touches of red emerging.

Whiteface Mountain spotters expect a 10% change with bright yellow, red and orange leaves.

THOUSAND ISLANDS:

Spotters in Alexandria Bay expect less than at 10% change this weekend with mostly green leaves.

In Oswego County, average shades of orange, red and plum are starting to appear with a 5-10% change by this weekend.

CATSKILLS:

Sullivan County spotters in Ferndale are expecting a 15-20% color change by this weekend. If you’re in this area you’ll see yellow and orange leaves starting to appear.