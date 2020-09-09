New York Fall Foliage Report

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

It’s that time of year again and the first foliage report from I Love NY is out!

Across most of the state there has been no change. There have been a few signs of early fall colors peeping through though.

CENTRAL NEW YORK:

In Madison County, spotters are reporting that they expect about a 10% change of color in Chittenango Falls State Park in Cazenovia. Some yellow and orange leaves are just starting to appear.

ADIRONDACKS:

Spotters are reporting average leaves of gold and yellow in Old Forge. They’re predicting about a 20% change for the weekend.

Lake Placid spotters are predicting just 10% color change this weekend of mute red, orange and yellow.

St. Lawrence County expects a 5-10% change this weekend with touches of red emerging.

Whiteface Mountain spotters expect a 10% change with bright yellow, red and orange leaves.

THOUSAND ISLANDS:

Spotters in Alexandria Bay expect less than at 10% change this weekend with mostly green leaves.

In Oswego County, average shades of orange, red and plum are starting to appear with a 5-10% change by this weekend.

CATSKILLS:

Sullivan County spotters in Ferndale are expecting a 15-20% color change by this weekend. If you’re in this area you’ll see yellow and orange leaves starting to appear.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Humid-o-meter

Humid-o-meter

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected