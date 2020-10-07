New York State fall foliage forecast

This is the fifth week of the fall foliage forecast from the New York Department of Economic Development.

CENTRAL NY:

Transition is rapidly increasing in Broome County, where reports from Binghamton predict peak foliage and more than 70% change, featuring vivid red, bright orange, and brilliant yellow leaves.

In Chenango County, Norwich spotters predict 85% change with brilliant shades of red, yellow, and orange.

Reports from Cooperstown and Oneonta in Otsego County predict 75% leaf change and near-peak shades of red, yellow, and orange amidst patches of green.

Madison County spotters from Cazenovia predict 50% change with bright red and yellow leaves and some touches of orange. Similar conditions exist in Oneida County around Utica, with 50% change and varying shades of yellow-green, orange, and red.

FINGER LAKES:

In the Finger Lakes, Ithaca, in Tompkins County, will be at peak this weekend with an average of 75% change and bright-to-very brilliant orange and red leaves, along with some yellows and purples. Color change in the county likely varies by area.

Reports from Auburn in Cayuga County predict more than 60% change with bright red and yellow leaves.

The City of Cortland in Cortland County can expect near-peak foliage with 75% color change

In Seneca County, spotters from Waterloo, Seneca Falls, and Seneca Lake predict midpoint to near-peak foliage with 65% change and yellow-orange and green leaves, along with touches of red.

THOUSAND ISLANDS:

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, look for 95% color change and peak foliage with a full spectrum of brilliant fall colors in Jefferson County, according to spotters along the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay.

Watertown reports expect up to 65% color change by the weekend, with bright red, yellow, and orange leaves.

Spotters in the Oswego County city of Oswego predict near-peak conditions with 70-80% change as a bright patchwork of reds, oranges, and yellows continue to blanket trees throughout the county’s northeastern portion.

Along the lakeshore, a kaleidoscope of color now reflects robust shades of the fall harvest across the landscape.

In St. Lawrence County, Canton spotters predict past-peak foliage with 95% color change and yellow, red, and orange leaves.

For more on the foliage across NYS, click here.