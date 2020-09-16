New York State fall foliage outlook

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)– The second foliage report from I Love NY is out! Across higher elevations, the leaves are just starting to change.

CENTRAL NEW YORK:

In Herkimer, Norwich, Mayfield, Utica, Great Sacandaga Lake, spotters project about or just less than 10% change by the weekend.

In Madison County, spotters are reporting that they expect slightly more than a 10% change of color in Chittenango Falls State Park in Cazenovia. Some yellow and orange leaves are appearing as average vibrance.

FINGER LAKES:

Owego expects a 20% change by this weekend with average pops of orange and brown.

Elmira is anticipating a 15% color change with yellow and orange showing.

Cortland, Brighton and Greece spotters predict a 10% or less change to fall foliage.

ADIRONDACKS:

Spotters are reporting average leaves of gold, red and yellow in Old Forge with about a 25% change this weekend.

Lake Placid and Malone spotters are predicting nearly 15% color change this weekend with average red, orange and yellow popping through. Minerva, Newcomb, North Hudson and Schroon Lake are also expecting a 15% change but with average to brilliant shades of red, yellow and orange.

Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab spotters predict a possible 40% change in foliage this weekend with the cooler temperatures. Shades to look for are rhubarb, claret, saffron, canary, clementine and cherry.

Saranac Lake is expecting a 20-25% change this weekend with vibrant reds from the maple trees and sugar maples showcasing an orange color. Lake Pleasant is expecting a 20% change.

Whiteface Mountain spotters expect a 15% change with bright yellow, red and orange leaves.

St. Lawrence County should see a 15-20% change with some reds and orange.

THOUSAND ISLANDS:

Spotters in Alexandria Bay expect a 20% change this weekend with average shades of red and orange.

In Oswego County, brighter shades of orange, red and plum are starting to appear in Pulaski, Sandy Creek and Altmar with a 20% change by this weekend.

CATSKILLS:

Sullivan County spotters in Delhi and Andes are expecting a 10-20% color change by this weekend. If you’re in this area you’ll see varying shades of gold and red.

Liberty expects a 20% change with yellows just starting to show.

CAPITAL-SARATOGA:

Rensselaer and Troy expect a 15% color change this weekend.

If exploring the state to see the beauty of fall foliage, please follow all public health and safety guidelines.

