SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cool nights over the last week have led to rapidly changing leaf colors across New York State. As we approach mid-month, some parts of the state are already past peak. Working against areas that are approaching peak for the third weekend of October is a rain and wind storm Thursday, October 13. That system likely causes leaves to drop prematurely and impact your viewing for the upcoming weekend.

Here are the latest updates from the New York State foliage spotters as reported by the New York State Department of Economic Development:

FINGER LAKES:

In the Finger Lakes, spotters in Auburn predict a 50% change with red and yellow leaves of average brilliance, while Fair Haven should see a 35-50% color transition, and average to bright gold, orange, and yellow leaves. Foliage is expected to be at the midpoint of change in Cortland County around Downtown Cortland, with 50% change and average to bright seasonal shades. Onondaga County spotters reporting from Pratts Falls in Manilus and Syracuse predict midpoint to near-peak foliage this weekend as color change is accelerating, with 45% or more color change with bright autumnal hues.

Foliage will be 75% changed and peak this weekend in Elmira with bright yellows and greens, along with emerging shades of orange and red. Peak foliage will also arrive in Steuben County, according to spotters in Corning, Hammondsport, and Hornell, who predict 90% change and bright to brilliant fall colors. In Tioga County, spotters in Owego predict peak foliage this weekend with 75% transition and bright yellow and green leaves, along with some oranges and reds.

In Monroe County, spotters in the town of Greece note that foliage change is accelerating and that leaves will be near-peak this weekend, with a 65% transition and an increasingly vivid blend of green, red, and yellow leaves, with less color change in areas closer to Lake Ontario. In Livingston County, Geneseo observers expect foliage will be near-peak with 70% change and a nice mix of bright golds and yellows. Most of Tompkins County will be near-peak, according to spotters in Ithaca, with varying shades of red, orange, and yellow, and some green in areas near to Cayuga Lake. Foliage should approach near-peak conditions in Yates County near Penn Yan, with 50% transition and average shades of yellow highlighted by pops of red and orange. Higher elevations of the county have significantly more changed foliage.

CENTRAL NEW YORK:

In Central New York, Broome County spotters from Binghamton predict peak foliage with 70% color change and a nice palette of autumnal colors. Foliage will be at its peak in Chenango County with a nearly complete leaf transition near Norwich, where spotters note yellow and orange leaves of average brilliance, along with pops of red. Peak leaves are expected in Montgomery County at Schoharie Crossing in the towns of Glen and Florida, with a 60% change predicted highlighted by bright yellows and oranges. In the Central New York portion of Herkimer County, spotters in Herkimer predict that foliage will be near-peak to peak with 80% color change.

Fall colors are rapidly increasing in Madison County, according to observers from Hamilton, who predict 80% color change with bright yellow, orange, and green leaves. Foliage will be about 65% changed in Cooperstown with an abundance of yellow and orange shades, along with some reds among the remaining green. Some trees have already dropped their leaves. In Schoharie County, Esperance spotters predict foliage will be near-peak with more than 50% color transition and orange, yellow, and green leaves.

ADIRONDACKS:

In the Adirondacks, Essex County spotters in Lake Placid predict peak foliage this weekend with near-total leaf change and very brilliant shades of yellow, gold, and red. At Whiteface Mountain Ski Area, observers expect peak foliage with more than 75% leaf change and very brilliant red, orange, green, and yellow leaves.

Reports from the surrounding Whiteface and Wilmington areas predict peak foliage with up to 95% color change and very brilliant shades of red and orange leaves. Peak foliage will also arrive in Clinton County, as well as in the eastern portion of the Adirondacks along Lake Champlain near Crown Point, with 95-100% leaf change predicted featuring a colorful mix of gold, yellow, orange, red, and burgundy shades. Foliage will be past peak but still beautiful in Newcomb, with near-complete leaf change and an abundance of orange and yellow leaves. Observers note that red leaves are starting to fade and there is some leaf droppage.

In Franklin County, expect peak leaves in the Malone area with a bright mix of fall shades. Spotters reporting from Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab Lake in the southern portion of the county expect just-past-peak foliage with 95% transition, minimal droppage, and cinnamon, copper, honey, ginger, clementine, canary, mahogany, and paprika leaves of average brilliance. In Saranac Lake, the foliage will be past peak this weekend, but still beautiful, with almost complete leaf change and a bright mix of red, oranges, and yellows.

In Hamilton County, Lake Pleasant reports predict foliage will be past-peak with nearly complete transition and plenty of yellow, orange, and red leaves of average brilliance, along with significant leaf droppage. Foliage will be past-peak in Long Lake, according to spotters who predict a 90% change with average to bright seasonal shades. Reports from Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center in Benson predict past-peak foliage and very brilliant yellow and red leaves. In Herkimer County, leaves will be past-peak but still remarkable in Old Forge, featuring 95% color change highlighted by bright gold, orange, and yellow leaves.

CATSKILLS:

In the Catskills, Delaware County spotters in Delhi are predicting peak and just-past-peak leaves with 80-95% color transition and stunningly brilliant shades of orange and red. In Greene County, foliage is peaking in Windham and should remain so through the weekend, with almost total change and very brilliant red, orange, yellow, and purple leaves. Peak foliage will arrive in the Town of Catskill, with very brilliant yellow and orange leaves, along with bright touches of red. In Sullivan County, foliage spotters in Liberty predict peak foliage with 70% color change and bright orange, red, and yellow leaves. Forestburgh foliage will also peak with 75% leaf change and very brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow, along with background colors of peach, wine, and green. In Ulster County, reports from Kingston predict foliage at the midpoint of change with more than 50% transition and bright green, yellow, and orange leaves.

THOUSAND ISLANDS:

In the Thousand Islands, the color change is accelerating in Jefferson County, with Alexandria Bay reports predicting a 95% transition this weekend and a full range of brilliant fall colors. In St. Lawrence County, spotters on the Cedar Lake Overlook Trail at Trout Lake State Forest predict peak foliage with brilliant red and orange leaves. In Oswego County, Oswego observers predict near-peak foliage with 60% or more change and bright red, orange, and yellow leaves. Along the back roads of eastern Oswego County, brilliant shades of red and orange are washing over the landscape with bright yellows highlighting the changes.

GREATER NIAGARA:

In the Greater Niagara region, leaves will be reaching a peak in Orleans County around Albion, with 75% color change with bright and brilliant reds, yellows, and oranges. In Erie County, spotters in the towns of Springville and Boston predict peak foliage with 80% change and average to vibrant red and orange leaves, while observers in East Aurora report 80% color change and peak foliage with bright shades of yellow and orange, along with some red. In Buffalo, reports expect near-peak foliage with more than 45-55% leaf change and bright shades of red, orange, and golden yellow, along with some green. Near-peak to peak foliage is expected in Wyoming County, according to observers at Letchworth State Park, with 75% color change with mostly bright red, orange, and yellow leaves.

In Genesee County, Batavia foliage will be at the midpoint of change this weekend, with more than 45% transition and an abundance of bright orange leaves. Niagara County spotters at Niagara Falls predict near-peak foliage, with more than 50% color change and predominantly yellow leaves of average brilliance. Lewiston reports expect 50% transition and bright yellow and red leaves.

CHAUTAUQUA-ALLEGHENY:

In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Chautauqua County will be reaching peak foliage in the Chautauqua area with a brilliant mix of yellows, reds, and oranges, along with a touch of purple and gold. Southern Chautauqua County, along Chautauqua Lake, in the greater Jamestown area and Findley Lake, are showing peak or near-peak foliage, while the Lake Erie Concord Grape Belt is closer to midpoint. In Cattaraugus County, spotters reporting from Allegany State Park expect peak and past-peak foliage this weekend with 75-95% leaf change and average to bright shades of orange and yellow, along with a few bright pops of red and magenta.