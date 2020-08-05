Next item to check off the list this year: Hottest summer in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

Summer 2020 checklist:

Tie the longest heat wave ✔️

Tie the most consecutive 80+ days✔️

Hottest month on record ✔️

Record warm lake temperatures ✔️

90 degree days: 17 (and counting) ✔️

It may not be your typical checklist, but it is an impressive one to say the least.

It’s been consistently warm this summer, you may have become acclimated to the heat. So here’s a little more perspective…

Our average July high temperature this year was almost the same as that of Atlanta, Georgia!

The high temperature in Syracuse on August 4th was 74 degrees. This was the coolest we’ve been since June 15th!

The next item on the summer 2020 list we’re just waiting to check off is “Top 5 Hottest Summer”.

Here’s a look at the top 5 as they stand now (averaging high and low temperatures).

YEAR TEMPERATURE (F) 1. 2005 73.7 2. 1949 73.5 3. 1955 73.1 4. 2012 72.7 5. 2011 72.2

Here’s where we stand June 1 through August 4, with 2020 included.

YEAR TEMPERATURE (F) 1. 2005 74.0 2. 1949 73.9 3. 2020 73.4 4. 1955 73.2 5. 2012 73.1

What do we need to see this month to be in the top 5?

Stay warm, of course.

To break the record, we need August to average 74.8 degrees. This is 5 degrees above normal for the month AND it would be the 3rd warmest August on record… if it happens.



To end up 5th warmest, we need to average at least 70.3 degrees for the month, which is only half a degree above normal for the month.

The outlook…

The 8-14 day temperature outlook as of August 4th is looking promising. The average temperature during the time is 80-81 degrees.