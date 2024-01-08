SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With steady snow out of central New York, just a bit of light lake effect snow shower activity is Monday. Overall, Monday is looking mainly dry for most before our next stronger system arrives midweek. Details below…

A weather breather into the start of the new week

With the storm snow gone, areas east and southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse, tonight into Monday will see a bit of light lake snow at times, but that’s about it. Lows drop into the mid 20s tonight.

A coating to an inch or so of new snow is possible through Monday morning in the areas mentioned above including Syracuse, but nothing significant is expected.

Click here to find out how much snow we saw this weekend.

With any luck we may see a little sun poke through the clouds before the afternoon is up across parts of CNY to start the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

Another stronger storm is heading our way, but…

Unfortunately, our break from the active weather is only going to last a day.

A new system, another stronger area of low pressure, tracks to our west later Tuesday into Wednesday. The counterclockwise winds around this low bring milder air our way this time. The storm looks to be more of a rain maker for us, although the precipitation may briefly start out as some snow and/or a wintry mix, especially near and north and east of Syracuse and over the higher elevations.

Any snow/ice accumulation?

A quick coating to an inch of snow and sleet with a glazing is possible near and north and east of Syracuse and upwards of 2 or 3 inches of snow is possible up across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks before a changeover to rain occurs late Tuesday afternoon and night.

Biggest issue with this storm is…

This storm’s biggest impact for CNY is probably going to be gusty winds. A High Wind Warning has already been issued for counties adjacent to Lake Ontario, including the Tug Hill, from Tuesday into the start of Wednesday.

Wind gusts across our area could reach or even exceed 40 to 50 mph during this timeframe, but in the Warning zone, there could be gusts upward of 60 to 70 mph!

Winds of this magnitude are strong enough to bring down trees and powerlines leading to power outages and make it very challenging to travel for high profile vehicles especially so.

Rain and snowmelt could lead to flooding for some

A half an inch to an inch of rain is possible for many, including Syracuse Tuesday afternoon through the start of Wednesday, while Cortland, southern Madison and Chenango counties may receive 1 to 2 inches of rain. This combined with some significant snow melt as temperatures rise well into the 40s Tuesday night/early Wednesday could produce localized poor drainage flooding for all, and possibly some river flooding mainly south and east of Syracuse.

Stay tuned for updates.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.