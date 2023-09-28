SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature continues to spoil CNY, but a brief change looks to be on the way. Find out what the change is below…

High pressure in control

A strong area of high pressure building in southeast Canada and Northern New England is flexing and providing us with very nice early autumn weather. The high is going to act like a big roadblock in the atmosphere keeping us high and dry through at least Thursday.

Once again there are some areas of patchy low clouds and valley fog to start Thursday, but is expected to burn off quickly leaving us with a good deal of sun through mid-afternoon. More clouds start to roll in from the south ahead of a weakening system and a strengthening storm to the southwest and southeast, respectively.

High temperatures are expected to be pretty mild again, low to mid 70s which will feel great!

Clouds may get in the way across CNY

Clouds are expected to continue to increase Thursday night with possibly a few showers and or a bit of drizzle towards Friday morning.

It won’t be as cool/chilly due to the extra clouds which is nice, but those increasing clouds may make it tough to see the final Supermoon of the year.

Maybeee…some drops

There is a potential fly in the dry weather ointment that may impact us late Thursday night into Friday. With our winds turning to the east-southeast for the last half of the week, there is a chance by late in the week that enough moisture sneaks back into Central New York to cause a few showers and or a bit of drizzle. The most likely time for that to happen, if it happens at all, seems to be late Thursday night and Friday.

Winning Weekend!

Regardless of the small shower chance to end the week, high pressure is expected to build right back in for the weekend. That means more sunshine and even warmer air to round out September Saturday, and start October on Sunday!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.