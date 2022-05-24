SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Feeling very comfortable the next few days, but when does it rain again?

TUESDAY:

High pressure drifts to the east allowing a bit more of a southerly component to the wind to develop which helps temperatures inch back up into the 70s Tuesday afternoon. Plus, we should see some more sunshine as a whole compared to Monday. Enjoy!

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The weather remains tranquil but not as cool as Sunday and Monday nights under a partly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the low 50s which is normal for late May.

WEDNESDAY:

On Wednesday, we can’t rule out a spotty shower or two across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks with highs warming well into the 70s once again.

A warm front inches closer to CNY late Wednesday into Wednesday night which MAY set off a few showers late Wednesday night west of Syracuse.

There likely won’t be as much sun around Wednesday, but we still think at least breaks of sun appear every so often and push highs into the mid-70s.

THURSDAY:

A warm front clears the area first thing Thursday and will be followed by a southerly breeze of more humid and slightly warmer air too. There should be quite a few clouds around Thursday with a passing shower or two possible mainly west of Syracuse.

Highs Thursday are expected to reach well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sun breaking through.

A more significant batch of rain looks to arrive for the end of the week. Stay tuned for more details.