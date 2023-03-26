SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Winds are settling this evening and temperatures are dropping, but no weather issues for tonight. Monday starts off quiet but won’t end that way. Details on your forecast below…

Winds settling and cool tonight

High pressure crests in tonight and as a result the winds settle and the sky is mainly clear to start, but more clouds work in late tonight.

Lows drop to near 30, which is right on the par for late March.

System slides south of CNY with snow & rain, but any here?

Monday starts off dry, but some rain and snow is expected to develop across the region during the midday/early afternoon. This occurs as low-pressure tracks from the Ohio River Valley into Pennsylvania

At first, the precipitation should begin as mainly rain, but rain likely changes to snow first over the hills and then for the rest of CNY during the afternoon.

Due to temperatures being above freezing while the precipitation is falling, and the higher late March sun angle we don’t expect much, coating to an inch or so, snow accumulation for most. However, a slushy accumulation of 1 to as much as 3 or 4 inches of snow is possible across the hills south of Syracuse by the end of Monday evening.

Highs on Monday should make the low 40s before any precipitation arrives early afternoon before the air cools into the low to mid 30s by the mid to late afternoon.

Roads should stay mainly wet during the day but may get a little slick and sloppy across the hill towns later in the afternoon and even lower terrain near and after sunset.

Sun returns on Tuesday

Monday’s rain and wet snow is a memory as low pressure quickly moves off the East Coast before sunrise on Tuesday.

High pressure builds in from Canada and we should end up with more in the way of sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures for the end of March.