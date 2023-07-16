SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a bit cooler and not a bad Sunday at all to be out and about. Start of the week is going to be mainly dry, but we will have to contend with smoke again. Details are below…

Clearing sky and a little comfier tonight

Outside a spotty shower/storm across the Southern Finger Lakes late this evening, it’s a bit cooler tonight with a partly cloudy sky and lows dropping into the mid-60s.

Drier, but smoky haze returns Monday

Beyond the weekend, our weather looks pretty nice overall to start the week, but enough smoke is returning to the air to produce another Air Quality Alert across all of CNY to kick off the week. Despite the smoke being pretty thick at times, highs should reach the mid to upper 80s Monday afternoon.

There may be a shower or storm or two popping up and sliding in from the west after 3 or 4 pm, but much of Monday looks dry.

Shower/storm chances increase Monday night/Tuesday

Come later Monday night into Tuesday though it likely turns at least somewhat unsettled again with at least a few scattered showers and storms sliding through ahead and with a cold front.

Looks great midweek!

The weather looks good Wednesday with more sunshine, less humidity and comfortably warm air!

Unfortunately, our rain chances go back up late in the week. Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.