SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Weekend plans?? Whether your plans entail attending a graduation party, boating, hiking, biking, running in the Boilermaker 15k in Utica Sunday morning you are in luck! The weather is looking cooler, but great!

TONIGHT:

A mainly clear sky with little to no wind and a very dry air mass will result in a very cool night across CNY with patchy valley fog developing towards daybreak. Lows will be in the 40s and low 50s!

SUNDAY:

The last half of the weekend will feature wall to wall sunshine with temperatures climbing out of the 40s and 50s to start the day and into the mid-70s to around 80 for the afternoon and low humidity levels once again too!

Yes, great running weather for the BIG Boilermaker race in Utica Sunday, and really for anything else too!

Enjoy CNY!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Not as cool Sunday night under a mainly clear sky with high pressure remaining in control. It’s still probably comfortable enough for many to not have to worry about running the AC as lows drop into the 50s to near 60.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Have the AC and fans ready to go for Monday though as changes start to take place in our weather early next week. On Monday, southwesterly winds will lead to much warmer air heading our way. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise us if temperatures touch 90 degrees in lower elevations including Syracuse.

While not as warm on Tuesday, it does turn out more humid as dew points climb well into the 60s. That increase in moisture and an approaching cold front leads to our best chance of showers and storms in almost a week.