SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer season, and it will certainly continue to feel like it as we round out the holiday weekend. The latest details are below.

High pressure is in no hurry to leave

Central New York continues to have some of the best weather in the country this Memorial Day holiday weekend. As has been the case for the last several days, the ‘big picture’ for the rest of the long weekend remains the same. A strong area of high pressure around the Northeast keeps us high and dry not only through Memorial Day, but beyond too! 😊

It stays comfy at night and summery by day

After cooler than normal temperatures leading up to the holiday weekend, temperatures have continued to warm through the holiday weekend into the 80s, and it’s likely that Memorial Day is going to be the warmest day of the long weekend. We think most of CNY feels readings climb to near 85 for Memorial Day! Yes, summer wear is going to be the way to go out and about for the holiday and beyond across CNY.

Nighttime lows are expected to slowly come up too but remain nice and refreshing in the low 50s Sunday night, and mid-50s Monday and Tuesday nights. This is great for sleeping (especially outdoors if you’re camping) and bonfires! That is also a sign we aren’t going to be all that humid in these parts for the weekend. Enjoy! 😊

For those who have a pool and especially a solar cover for it, you will continue to have plenty of opportunities to warm it up through the upcoming week!

Any chances of rain ahead??

You might think that our luck weather-wise would end by the time the long weekend is over.

That won’t be the case thanks to another area of high pressure sliding in from Eastern Canada Monday night through much of the week ahead.

That said, our rain chances look to remain basically zero through Thursday. It’s not until later Friday into the start of next weekend that a backdoor cold front may trigger a few scattered showers/storms, but even that doesn’t look like much. Yes, keep watering those plants/gardens.

Warm now, hot soon…

In addition to another long dry stretch to end May and start June, temperatures will remain well above average too with highs possibly touching 90 degrees Thursday/Friday in spots!