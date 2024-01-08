SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Quiet out there now, but we await our next stronger system that arrives Tuesday/Tuesday night. Details below…

Click here to find out how much snow we saw this weekend.

Nice and quiet now, but changes are coming soon CNY

CNY will enjoy a calm, quiet night with a mostly cloudy sky and lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s. Watch out for slick spots on untreated surfaces that are wet when heading out tonight.

It’s a dry start to Tuesday, but precipitation develops between about 11 am and 1 or 2 pm and probably begins as a little bit of snow and or a wintry mix near and north and east of Syracuse and especially over the higher terrain. A slushy coating is possibly for many, but upwards of 5 or 6 inches is possible across the Tug Hill, and Adirondacks.

Yes, there likely is going to be a bit of snow/mix Tuesday, but wintry weather is not going to be the main issue with this storm for CNY. Click here to find out the windy and wet details.

Weather calms down Thursday and Friday

Other than some snow showers with a light accumulation possible Thursday afternoon and night, the weather temporarily quiets down for the last half of the week under a mostly cloudy sky.

Highs range from the mid 30s to near 40 both Thursday and Friday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.