SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Enjoy the quieter weather out there now because it turns wild/stormy late this week.

Tonight – Thursday:

High pressure that has provided us the nice and quiet weather Tuesday and Wednesday keeps us high and dry right through the start of Thursday.

Yes, it’s a nice and quiet kick off to the winter season that officially began at 4:48 pm on Wednesday across CNY and the Northern Hemisphere.

The weather remains nice and tranquil for CNY with clouds increasing and lows dropping to within a few degrees of 20 tonight.

Thursday won’t be too bad either, but you won’t need the shades as clouds prevail through the day. Some rain and or snow showers work in from the south Thursday afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, but there could be a slushy inch or so over the hills.

It’s breezy and raw on Thursday with highs in the mid-30s to near 40.

A very potent storm system heading into the East for the end of the week will initially bring us mild air and rain, but we turn sharply colder and windy after 10 am Friday into Christmas weekend. We have some early thoughts on how we think things will play out, just click here.

Stay tuned for more details.