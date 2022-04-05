SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Quiet tonight but changes are on the way.

TONIGHT:

It’s a nice evening for outdoor activities, including the Syracuse Mets game!

Overnight we’re keeping an eye on our next weather maker starting late tonight into the start of Wednesday. This slow-moving storm sliding south of us across the Mid-Atlantic region may produce a little rain across CNY, mainly south of Syracuse and the Thruway late tonight into start of Wednesday.

It’s not as cool tonight with the clouds increasing and a bit of an easterly breeze. Lows drop into the upper 30s to mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Any showers around to start Wednesday quickly taper off by 8 or 9 am. So that said, most of Wednesday is dry again with intervals of sun expected to sneak out too.

Highs return to the 50s to around 60 again, but there will be a breeze kicking up out of the east-southeast over 20 mph at times that makes it feel a little cooler.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Another round of more significant widespread rain is expected Wednesday night, after 10 o’clock, into Thursday, as a slow-moving cold front moves in from the west. An inch or more of rain is possible with this round of rain, and upwards of 2 inches is possible east of I-81. This rainfall may lead to a bit of localized flash flooding mainly south and east of Syracuse, but no widespread flooding is expected at this time.





Local rivers and streams will need to be monitored late in the week with successive rounds of rain, but at this point the greatest threat of flooding appears to be across Eastern NY where the heaviest rain looks to fall on Thursday.

Highs Thursday should be cooler with the rain and clouds. Highs should be within a few degrees of 50.

Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for the latest updates!