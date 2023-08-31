SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It felt a bit fall-like on Thursday across Central New York, but we are about to warm up in a big way. Details below…

Another cool night

Mainly clear skies are in store overnight, and that means another night of cool temperatures.

We are expecting lows to end up in the 40s to around 50 degrees.

After dropping to 50 Thursday morning in Syracuse, this could be our first low in the 40s since June!

Seasonable with more sun Friday

After a cool start first thing Friday morning, temperatures will rebound nicely during the day into the 70s to around 80 under a good deal of sunshine.

Keep in mind, the average high temperature for the first day of September is 78 degrees, so it’s a seasonable start to the new month.

It will be a comfortably warm day, too, as dew points remain low.

Read more about the Fair forecast here >>

Warming up Labor Day Weekend

It’s been a struggle to get too many hot summer days lately, but that’s about to change just in time for the unofficial end to summer.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will warm into the mid-80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. By Labor Day, we could see the mercury climb all the way into the low-90s!

From this vantage point, is appears as if we could have our first heat wave of the year with temperatures remaining around 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Yes, summer is far from over CNY!

Along with the warmer weather, precipitation chances look to remain at a minimum until next Thursday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.