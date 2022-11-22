SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The quiet start to the week continues today and we think you’ll like how it’s looking right into Thanksgiving CNY. See what we have cooking below.

TODAY:

High pressure from the south sneaks in on Tuesday and provides us with a quiet day and a little sun at times. The big headline is that there will be LESS WIND! Even though temperatures are similar to Tuesday, Wednesday feels warmer than Tuesday.

Highs reach the low 40s once again. If you plan on departing CNY Tuesday with your vehicle you are in good shape not only here, but across the entire Northeast!

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight as another cold front makes a run at us from the north. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 30.

MIDWEEK, INCLUDING THANKSGIVING:

As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, we can all be thankful for quiet weather. Temperatures midweek look to return to more seasonable numbers. We should feel the mid-40s Wednesday and pushing 50 for turkey day and with light winds it will feel like a heatwave compared to what we’ve dealt with the last week and a half or so!

The weather also looks dry right through Thanksgiving not only here in Central New York, but through the Northeast. It is looking very accommodating for any travelers. Happy travels! 😊

Heading home after the holiday is a bit of a different story as a fast-moving area of low pressure and weakening cold front zip through producing some rain showers for the big shopping day.

The good news is this Friday storm system is a bit weaker and faster moving than it looked a couple days ago. For this reason, we should end up being dry and not too chilly Saturday, but the clouds are probably pretty stubborn.

Unfortunately, a whole larger, stronger separate system heads toward Central New York and the Northeast Sunday. From what we see now, there looks to be enough mild air that outside extreme northern New England this is another rain maker. That’s some good news for travelers headed home at the end of the holiday weekend.

Stay tuned for updates!