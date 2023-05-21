SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Finally, some measurable rain fell across CNY Saturday afternoon and evening. Ready for the best part of the weekend? Details are below.

Rainfall varied quite a bit from west to east Saturday

Rainfall amounts on Saturday ranged from nearly an inch from Wolcott/Sodus/Western Finger Lakes to the Rochester area where a soaking rain fell much of the day to only about two tenths to a half an inch across much of the Finger Lakes region and Syracuse area, and even less east of Syracuse.

Now time for the best part of the weekend!

As far as outdoor activities go, while Saturday ended up being pretty good through much of the day, Sunday is still looking like the better weekend day since we’re not expecting any rain besides a few showers in the North Country.

There’s also going to be more in the way of sunshine developing with highs on Sunday topping out in the low to possibly mid-70s. We expect a steady west to northwest breeze to add to the great feel Sunday too! Enjoy!

Another long dry stretch ahead?

Sunday’s weather is looking like a preview of another long stretch of dry weather taking us into much of next week! So yes, you’ll get a break from watering the lawns, plants, and gardens this weekend, but keep the sprinklers ready to go next week.

There appears to be one possible hiccup in the dry, sunny weather next week across CNY though. Which day is that? It looks like a backdoor cold front is slated to move through with a few showers on Wednesday.

Behind the front, it is looking dry and cooler with more sun to round out the week before Memorial Day weekend.