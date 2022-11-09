WHEN IS ‘NICOLE’ EXPECTED TO MAKE LANDFALL IN FLORIDA?

Technically there is only a few weeks left of hurricane season, but don’t tell Tropical Storm ‘Nicole’ that. This storm is expected to intensify some between now and when it makes landfall on the East Coast of Florida late Wednesday night/early Thursday as potentially at least a category one hurricane. As of Wednesday, it appears the area that is most likely to experience a direct hit/landfall is somewhere between Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach late Wednesday night.

Outside of the gusty winds, storm surge from ‘Nicole’ is forecasted to range from 2 to 5 feet along portions of the south-central east coast of Florida, including Daytona/Cocoa Beach, combined with several inches of flooding rain.

DOES THE STORM IMPACT CENTRAL NEW YORK?

In short, yes it does appear CNY will be impacted by the remnants of ‘Nicole’. How so? Once the storm makes landfall in Florida, it heads north through the Southeast Thursday night into Friday. The exact track the storm takes and how it interacts with an approaching cold front coming in from the west late this week will determine how much rain falls across the area.

As of Wednesday, the latest data on the longer range models are still showcasing some heavy, soaking rain sliding up the Appalachians ahead of an approaching cold front right into Pennsylvania and CNY, including Syracuse Friday afternoon and night. If the steadier, heavier rain in fact does make it into our area we could see upwards of 1 to 2.5 inches with locally higher amounts, between noon Friday and daybreak Saturday. We may even see a few t-storms too!

If this kind of rainfall happens, major river flooding is NOT a concern for CNY since the summer and fall thus far have been quite dry. That said, tropical downpours do produce lots of rain in a short period of time and may lead to localized flash flooding late Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Remember, if you come across a flooded road/walk way to “Turn Around Don’t Drown” and seek an alternate route to your destination.

IF ‘NICOLE’ IMPACTS US WHEN DOES IT END?

We think after a rainy Friday night, we would dry out for the most part Saturday and turn much cooler during the weekend with some lake effect rain and snow across parts of CNY to end the weekend.

Stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team this week.