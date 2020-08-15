NIGHT SKY: What’s visible at the end of August and early September

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- If you were awake early Saturday morning, before sunrise, you may have noticed what appeared to be a very bright star next to the crescent moon. It was Venus!

If you missed it, you can set your alarm for 5 a.m. Sunday and get a look at it. If you hit snooze a few times, you should still be able to see it, especially in a rural location.

WHAT: Venus and the waning crescent moon

WHEN: Before dawn on August 16

WHERE: Away from city lights, let your eyes adjust, and face the east.

Although we are past the peak, you may see a few Perseid meteors too.

According to NASA, the meteors “are known for their luminous dust trains, which can be observable for several seconds.”

As we progress towards the end of the month, mark your calendar for August 28th. Before sunset, you’ll be able to see Saturn and Jupiter pose with the moon.

The next full moon is the night of September 1 (official full moon time is 1:22 a.m. September 2). This is typically referred to as the Harvest Moon because it’s the closest full moon to the fall equinox. This year, the full moon on October 1st is the closest to the fall equinox on September 22. So, the full moon in the beginning of September is called the Corn Moon.

