SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A few showers roll through tonight and unfortunately it isn’t as nice Monday as the weekend was.

TONIGHT/MONDAY:

The clouds this evening are ahead of a weakening frontal system that brings showers in for tonight into Monday. Lows tonight will not be nearly as chilly as the last several frosty nights with readings dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s.

As mentioned above, the system moving in from the west is weakening and as it moves into a very dry air mass over us so there won’t be much rain across Central New York. Most of us end up with a third of an inch of rain or less when all is said and done by sunset Monday. So that said, it still would be a good idea to have the umbrella/rain jacket handy out and about Monday.

With the clouds and showers around, Monday won’t be as warm as Sunday. Temperatures will be pretty seasonable in the upper 50s to lower 60s.





MONDAY NIGHT:

There may be a lingering shower or two Monday evening, but all in all it turns drier Monday night with a little clearing possible overnight and patchy fog too.

Lows should cool to within a few degrees of 45 Monday night.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

After a quiet and mild Tuesday, the next chance for wet weather will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures warm back to near 70 Tuesday with even a little sun possibly sneaking through at times during the morning and early afternoon. Once the showers return Tuesday night into Wednesday temperatures cool back into the low 60s midweek.