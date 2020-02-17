No persistent cold means hardly any ice across Great Lakes

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

We have less than five weeks of the winter season left and ice cover is still very low on the Great Lakes. The lack of persistent cold weather is to blame for the paltry 18.2% total ice cover as of mid February.

We know here in Syracuse this winter when the cold air comes in, it leaves just as fast. This has been the deal for all the Great Lakes Region.



Take a look at temperatures in the major cities that surround the bodies of water, every single one of them has averaged temperatures warmer than normal for every winter month so far, bringing their winter average temperature 3 to 7 degrees above.

Dec Jan Feb (thru 13th) Winter so far Chicago +6.3F +6.3F +6.7F +6.4F Milwaukee +7.0F +7.9F +6.2F +7.0F Green Bay +4.5F +9.7F +3.7F +6.0F Duluth +2.6F +5.9F +1.3F +3.3F Sault Ste. Marie +2.7F +9.8F +4.9F +5.8F Detroit +5.0F +6.8F +5.0F +5.6F Cleveland +5.6F +8.2F +6.0F +6.6F Buffalo +3.2F +8.1F +4.5F +5.3F



Peak ice cover usually occurs at the end of February and the beginning of March (the end of our coldest time of year). There is still time to jump closer to NOAA’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory’s experimental forecast, made in December, of 47%. This would be only 8% below the long-term average percentage of ice coverage.



The pattern through the end of February doesn’t look to change though. Temperatures during this period are most likely going to average above normal.

The last two years, the Great Lakes had a maximum ice coverage above the long-term average. 2017 was the most recent year similar to what we’re experiencing now. The low average so far this year isn’t record breaking either, the lowest was 11.9% in 2002. The following year, 2003, the average was 80.2%.



YEAR ICE COVERAGE (%)

2019 80.9

2018 69.0

2017 19.4





Click here for a yearly time-lapse of ice over the Great Lakes.

The coverage on Lake Ontario is is even lower than the average for all the Great Lakes. As of February 15th it stood at about 5% with most of the ice located near the mouth of the St. Lawrence River. A few weeks ago there was a spike that put ice coverage was near 10%, the maximum for the winter so far, but that is still half of the normal maximum.



So does this mean more snow? Less ice over Lake Ontario is a good thing for lake effect snow development but more things need to line up (i.e. a deep, cold air mass, winds that stay the same direction throughout the lower atmosphere, westerly is best). The lack of ice doesn’t mean that Lake Ontario is lacking water. We haven’t seen the cold and snow but we have seen plenty of precipitation. This has helped Lake Ontario reach record high levels in the month of February.



