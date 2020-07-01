No surprise: Very warm and dry start to summer!

What a June it was after a wild, cool and near normal precipitation month of May!

Syracuse did not even receive an inch and a half of rain for the month of June with more than half of it falling just this past Saturday, June 27th!! That’s right just over seven tenths of an inch of rain fell at the Syracuse airport Saturday and the majority of Saturdays rain occurred in less than an hour! June 2020 ended up being the 11th driest June on record for Syracuse.

Most areas of Central New York picked up between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall for the month of June leaving many with a deficit of about 1.5 to 2.5 inches in June! The driest part of the region ended up being areas just south and east of Syracuse and across parts of the Finger Lakes where not even an inch of rain fell for some!

The lawns for many are looking a little bit more green prior to this past weekend, but more bouts of rain are certainly needed in July. Unfortunately, the longer range weather pattern doesn’t bode too well for widespread rain chances, just more mid-summer warmth with only a few scattered showers and storms from time to time for the first week to ten days of July anyways.

Temperature wise it was a warm month with the average temperature ending up just shy of 70° which is about 3 degrees above average! June 2020 ranked as the 14th warmest on record. There were five 90+° days in Syracuse in the month of June, including the first heat wave in about two years occurring from the 20th thru the 23rd! Also, the last two weeks of June did NOT have a high temperature below 80°! This is how we ended up so warm for the month.

The first part of June did consist of a few brief shots of cool/chilly air with the coolest 2 day stretch occurring the weekend before Father’s Day. Temperatures never got out of the 60s by day and were in the 30s and 40s with even a little frost in the normally colder spots of CNY that weekend! Syracuse even recorded a record low on June 14th of 42°!

The big questions for July will be how long can the 80+ degree high temperature streak continue for (record is 43 days), how many more 90+ degree days will occur (6 through June) and when will some appreciable rain return for the farmers, gardeners, wells and lawns??? Let’s just hope some rain does come sooner than later for those that need the water!