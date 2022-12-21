SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Enjoy the quieter weather out there now because it turns wild/stormy late this week.

This Afternoon – Tonight:

High pressure making its presence felt midweek with drier air and a seasonable chill.

High and dry the rest of today right through the start of Thursday with a good deal of sunshine and temperatures warming into well into the 30s. Yes, it’s a pretty nice kick off to the winter season that officially begins at 4:48 pm across the Northern Hemisphere.

The weather remains nice and quiet for CNY with clouds increasing and lows dropping to within a few degrees of 20.

A very potent storm system heading into the East for later Thursday and Friday will initially bring us mild air and rain, but we turn sharply colder and windy heading into Friday afternoon and Christmas weekend. We have some early thoughts on how we think things will play out, just click here.

Stay tuned for more details.