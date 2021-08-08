NOAA increases number of named storms expected in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

FILE – This Tuesday, July 6, 2021 satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Elsa in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy, but not record-breaking year. (NOAA via AP, File)

(WSYR-TV) — The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1. Since then, we’ve had 5 named storms. Recently the Atlantic has been quiet but NOAA says the season shows no signs of slowing.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center issued their annual mid-season update in early August, increasing the number of named storms they first predicted back in May.

The original outlook had 13-20 named storms expected for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The mid-season update states that the season is expected to have 15-21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater). Of the 15-21 named storms, they predict that 7-10 will be hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), of which 3-5 could become major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5 with winds 111 mph or greater).

“After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator.

“A mix of competing oceanic and atmospheric conditions generally favor above-average activity for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season, including the potential return of La Nina in the months ahead,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

The update covers the entire hurricane season, from June 1 to November 30.