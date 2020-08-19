Northern Hemisphere records hottest July in 141 years

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse, N.Y. was not alone in breaking records this July. According to NOAA’s National Centers for Environments Information, it was the 2nd hottest July across the world!

That’s just the tip of the iceberg for the record heat, so here’s a breakdown. The data set spans 141 years, going back to 1880.

ACROSS THE GLOBE:

The July 2020 global temperature was 62.06 degrees F. This tied July 2016 and was only 0.02 of a degree away from tying the hottest July on record which was set in 2019.

There were a few spots like Scandinavia, eastern China and southern South America that experienced cooler-than-average temperatures but no location across the globe experienced record cold.

According to NOAA, the more notable warm temperatures were in eastern Antarctica, western Asia, eastern Canada , the North Pacific Ocean and the southwestern and northeastern United States.

According to NOAA, nine of the ten warmest Julys have been recorded since 2010. The six warmest have been in the past six years.

NORTHERN HEMISPHERE:

The land and surface average temperature for the month of July 2020 was the highest it’s ever been in the Northern Hemisphere. It was 2.12 degrees F above the 20th century average and 0.14 of a degree above the previous hottest July in 2019.

NORTH AMERICA:

The July 2020 temperature for North America was the second warmest on record. The hottest record July stands as July 2012.

YEAR TO DATE:

NOAA’S National Centers for Environmental Information scientists expect 2020 to be in the top five warmest years on record.

Currently, the January through July average global land and ocean temperature is ranked as 2nd highest. The 58.79 degree temperature is only 0.07 of a degree away from tying the top spot (2016).

The warmest spots around the globe include northern Asia, parts of Europe, China and Mexico.