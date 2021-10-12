Not a record high, but another type of temperature record has been achieved Tuesday!

When people typically think of record temperatures, what first comes to mind is usually record high or low temperatures but on Tuesday Syracuse achieved a different kind of temperature record.

The highest number of 70+ degree days in a calendar year was 150 set back in 1991, but the 151st 70+ degree day was recorded on Tuesday breaking the record set back in 1991! We will continue to add to the 70+ degree day tally with more 70+ degree days ahead the rest of the week and likely into the start of the weekend too!

The average number of 70+ degree days in a year is 135, while 91 was the lowest number recorded back in 1924.

Another interesting stat is that we achieved the greatest number of 70+ degree days in 2021 with only two record highs this summer back in early June and only the 13th most 80+ degree days (80 days) and 11th most 90+ degree days (18 days).

One thing we could say about much of the summer and first part of the fall is that it has been consistently warm, above normal, by day and night. This is why we have felt warmer than average months since the start of 2021 with the exception of February!