SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The chance for scattered showers continues today. When do drier and brighter conditions return to Central New York? Find out below…

A washout Sunday?

Sunday still looks like the wetter of the two weekend days across much of CNY with more numerous scattered showers and perhaps a passing storm or two expected during the day.

That said, there will still be some periods of dry weather mixed in. Don’t count on much in the way of sunshine though, as we expect plenty of cloud cover to be with us just like on Saturday.

High temperatures today amongst the stickiness will range from the upper-60s to low 70s, or similar to what we felt Saturday.

Improving Monday…

After another round of showers and a storm or two, especially south and east of Syracuse Sunday night, we think the stalled front just south and east of us the last couple of days will finally pack its bags and move away Monday. What does this mean for us? Well, we think after possibly a shower or two to start the day, especially south and east of Syracuse, some sun returns during the afternoon!

Highs to start the week with the developing sun should get us back into the mid-70s Monday afternoon, which is ‘normal’ for this time of year.

September feel continues

After experiencing plenty of unseasonable warmth recently, and coming very close to achieving our first heat wave of the year, it will continue to feel more like September in the days ahead.

Expect highs to remain in the 70s through midweek, before dropping into the 60s to around 70 at best on Thursday and Friday. We then warm up a few degrees—closer to average—into next weekend.

