SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a frigid holiday weekend, we’ll gradually warm up each day that passes this week to close out 2022.

Lake effect won’t quit

The Watertown area continues to be impacted with relentless lake effect snow.

A Winter Storm and Lake Effect Snow warning remains in effect until early Tuesday afternoon.

Another foot or a bit more is possible on top of the 2 to 3+ feet that has already fallen tonight through Tuesday. The lake snow should begin to weaken Tuesday afternoon and eventually taper off Tuesday night.

The death toll continues to rise to nearly 30 people as of Monday evening from the crippling Buffalo snowstorm, and slowly but surely power is being restored to WNY too.

Last week of 2022

We’ll finally are catching a break from the gusty wind that we had late last week through much of the Christmas weekend. Yes, the wind may not be calm, but we may very well manage to make it through most of the rest of this week without gusts past 20 mph!

Outside of the lake effect snow to our north, Syracuse and the surrounding areas are going to remain mainly quiet not only through Tuesday, but much of the rest of the week too!

As the last week of 2022 goes, we’ll warm up some each day so that by the end of the week we are flirting with 50! High temperatures should top out above freezing by mid-week, and probably at least warm well into the 40s late in the week! We’re even looking ahead at the chance of ringing in the New Year pushing 50 (or higher!).

Next chance of any significant precipitation that likely falls in the form of rain does not look to arrive in CNY until maybe Friday night/Saturday (New Year’s Eve Day). Stay tuned for updates on the milder changes ahead.