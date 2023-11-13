SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a pretty tranquil Monday, it does turn a bit damp tonight into the start of Tuesday. Find out all about it below…

Not as cold, but a bit showery tonight

Thanks to clouds, a few showers and some wind temperatures won’t be nearly as cold tonight with lows in the 30s to near 40. There could even be some thunder and lightning with graupel (snow pellets) in some of the showers this evening.

Chillier Tuesday, but…

Behind a cold front Monday night, there’s going to be a bit of lake effect rain and snow shower activity around to start Tuesday, but it should dissipate for the most part come Tuesday afternoon.

Highs Tuesday range from 40 to 45 with a chilly breeze and clouds ruling the sky.

Have the shades ready midweek!

High pressure slides in and just south and east of the region midweek resulting in plenty of dry time and some sunshine Wednesday and Thursday!

Warming up again

As mentioned above we turn briefly cooler on Tuesday before a warming trend takes place the rest of the week.

We expect highs to be well into the 50s Wednesday, and then mid to upper 50s Thursday and probably cracking 60 to end the week!

Next chance of rain?

By weeks end you may want to have the umbrella handy when some rain tries pushing into CNY with the next cold front come late Friday afternoon and night..

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.