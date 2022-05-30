SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It was a very warm and more humid Memorial Day afternoon along with plenty of sunshine, but how’s the new week looking?

TONIGHT:

It’s a mild and a bit stuffy night tonight with a mainly clear sky and a somewhat muggy low in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

As many head back to work and school it remains very warm/hot and is likely even more humid with highs warming to near 90 under more hazy sunshine. It’s also going to probably be a breezier day too.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a balmy, muggy low dropping no lower than 65 to 70.

WEDNESDAY:

Come Wednesday morning it appears some showers and a few storms start to move in. The storm threat will hang on through the afternoon with possible strong to severe storms.

The greatest threat of a few strong to severe storms will be between the late morning and early evening with any storm possibly producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Thanks to more clouds and some rain Wednesday we don’t expect it to be as hot, with highs in the low 80s and it remains muggy through Wednesday too.

Much cooler and less humid air returns for the last half of the week.