SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Not as cool tonight with more clouds working into CNY right into the start of the week, but will there be any rain?

TONIGHT:

It’s a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight thanks to warmer air trying to push in from the south. There’s a slight risk of a passing shower mainly towards morning, especially north and west of Syracuse, but most should stay dry.

Lows won’t be as cool as Saturday night. We are expecting readings to dip into the mid-50s for most of CNY compared to the 40s Saturday night.

MONDAY:

The start of the new week looks not too shabby with warmer air, intervals of sun and just a small chance of a spotty shower or two to start the day and again a shower/storm or two may pop up after 4 or 5 pm mainly north and west of Syracuse.

Highs should make the low 80s with humidity levels staying in check too.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Other than evening shower/storm being possible mainly north of Syracuse, the weather looks quiet, breezy and mild Monday night ahead of an approaching cold front.

Lows should not fall any lower than the low to mid 60s for most of CNY.

TUESDAY:

We probably start mainly dry Tuesday morning, but towards lunch time into the afternoon the odds of some rain and an embedded storm goes up as a cold front nears the region.

It’s windy and a touch more humid Tuesday too with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The cold front is slated to move through Tuesday evening with a quieter, nicer Wednesday on tap.