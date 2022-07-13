SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s mainly quiet today and a little cooler and less humid too. Does it stay this way the rest of the week? Details are below…

TODAY:

Much of today is looking dry with some sunshine but come the afternoon and evening there will be a renewed threat of a few scattered showers and a storm or two thanks to reinforcing cold front/trough pushing in during this time. Thankfully, the severe threat very low.

Not as warm or humid as the last couple of days with highs warming to within a couple of days of 80.

TONIGHT:

Other than a spotty, passing shower or two, it is a quiet night ahead which is good news if plan to attend the Syracuse Mets game at NBT Bank stadium or the Cheer show at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview.

Lows drop to around 60 with areas of fog.

THURSDAY:

The combination of lingering low-level moisture and the heating of the day is probably enough to produce a couple of pop-up showers, but much of the day is going to be dry.

It’s a touch cooler and less humid for Thursday behind Wednesday night’s cold front with highs in the upper 70s to maybe 80.

FRIDAY:

The atmosphere continues to dry out for Friday and as high pressure builds in from the west, we expect there to be plenty of sunshine to finish up the work week. Temperatures remain very seasonable for this time of year, low 80s, but it does look like more warmth builds our way for the weekend.