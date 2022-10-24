SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After an unseasonably warm weekend how long does the warm weather last? Find out below.

TODAY:

We are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure riding up the Atlantic coastline to start the week. Some showers from this system will back into Eastern New York and will produce a bit of wet weather this morning, especially across areas near and south and east of Syracuse. Most showers showing up on the radar should disappear by around lunch time.

The sky features more clouds than not today, but we do think breaks of sun sneak out today, especially this afternoon near and north and west of Syracuse. With the atmosphere over us still unseasonably warm we should manage to warm into the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon despite the less sun.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a shower or two possible near and after midnight around and east of 81.

It’s a very mild night with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s which is about where we should be for daytime highs this time of year!

TUESDAY:

Low pressure will slowly track east Tuesday out into the Atlantic Ocean which allows high pressure to build back into the region as the day progresses. This should lead to more breaks of sunshine for the afternoon after maybe a shower or two to start Tuesday near and east of Syracuse.

The breaks of afternoon sun should push temperatures back into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

It is another warm day for Wednesday, but a cold front is approaching from the west. We would expect a few showers to move in during the day, especially in the afternoon with the shower threat still with us until Thursday morning.

Temperatures will once again sneak into the low 70s Wednesday before cooling to more seasonable 50s for the last half of the week, and it’s breezy Thursday too.

Stay tuned for updates!