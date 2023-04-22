SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) After another taste of summer on Friday a change to cooler weather is in store for Central New York.

Rain chances heading into the weekend?

A cold front starts the weekend west of Syracuse and will be the cause of widespread showers and storms. However, if you have outdoor plans there is a long period of dry weather to start Saturday.

While it is dry through early afternoon, there should be a mix of sun and clouds allowing us to warm into the low to mid 70s. Still, an unseasonably mild day but not record-breaking.

The cold front is getting closer to Central New York later in the afternoon so between 4-7 pm look for showers and storms to develop across the region. While the threat for severe weather like damaging winds and hail are low, there should be heavy downpours with some localized rain totals through early evening of an inch to an inch and a half.

After midnight Saturday any steady rain pushes off to our east and we have a chance to dry out.

Warmth departs this weekend…

While it is warm Saturday the same can’t be said for Sunday and beyond when 50s will be the rule for daytime highs.

We should see at least some breaks of sun, especially Sunday morning before a few more pop-up showers develop for the midday and afternoon hours.

As the cool air lingers into next week, we would expect scattered showers to develop daily in the Monday through Wednesday timeframe. With temperatures at night dropping into the 30s there could even be a bit of snow mix in with the rain showers, especially over higher elevations.