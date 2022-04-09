SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Cool and at times unsettled weather sticks around through the remainder of the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT – SUNDAY:

Most of Saturday night is quiet with just an evening rain shower or two possible, and then a few mainly snow showers possibly developing overnight with lows in the 30s, as even cooler air drops in overnight across central New York.

By late Sunday morning we warm enough for some rain to mix in with the snow over the lower elevations. Little if any accumulation of snow is expected.







Sunday is the coolest day of the weekend with highs near 45, but the good news is a warming trend is in store for next week.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure crests overhead and sets the stage for a chilly and at least somewhat frosty night with lows dropping into the upper 20s to around 30.

MONDAY:

We start with sunshine Monday, but clouds do increase during the afternoon with a shower or two possible towards sunset. All in all, it’s not a bad day, and it’s milder too with highs well into the 50s to possibly 60 with enough sunshine.

TUESDAY:

A shower or two may be around to start Tuesday as a storm system slides away that impacts us with some rain showers Monday night. We should actually see some sun developing Tuesday with a breeze developing.

Highs warm into the low 60s Tuesday afternoon.

The warming trend continues much of the rest of the week across CNY which is great news if you’re staying local for spring break next week! Yes, most days this upcoming week will be 60 degrees or higher!