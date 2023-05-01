SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) After a washout on Sunday, the first few days of May won’t be feeling or looking like it and keep the jackets and umbrellas handy. Details are below…

April recap: Very warm & surprisingly wet too!

Less shower activity but still damp & chilly tonight

The shower activity winds down some with the loss of daytime heating tonight, but a few showers are expected to persist, and after midnight some flakes of snow may mix in across the hills.

Lows drop into the 30s to around 40.

Tuesday & Wednesday are the nastiest days of workweek

An upper level (cold pool of air aloft) and surface storm system are expected to slowly slide overhead and through the region Tuesday into Wednesday. What does this mean? Plenty of clouds, more numerous showers and unseasonably chilly air with highs struggling to get out of the 40s!

Oh, and one more thing…the showers that develop and move through will likely fall as graupel at times for many, and even snow across the hills. Welcome to May!

Any sunshine ahead?

Much of the first week of May features daily highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s, plus there will be the threat of showers each and every day through at least Thursday.

While there could be a little sun at times through midweek, we don’t think CNY sees any appreciable sun until Cinco De Mayo into the weekend the way it looks now.

So, hang in there and be patient CNY because the first weekend of May right now is looking good! Fingers crossed that this forecast doesn’t change.

High temperatures are also expected to rebound back into the low 60s by the end of this week and even higher for the weekend!

Stay tuned for updates.