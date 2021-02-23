Below average snow in CNY since January 1st, but are we running a precipitation deficit?

This winter has been pretty futile when it comes to snow and cold in CNY up until the end of January into February. Syracuse and much of CNY have a snow deficit of over 30 inches this winter despite the snowier than average February for many!

So one may assume that Syracuse and CNY could be getting into a significant drought with the lack of snow this year.

Well, surprisingly when we looked at the snowfall numbers compared to normal since January 1st in Syracuse the deficit isn’t nearly as great as one would think. Through Monday, February 22nd, Syracuse has received 48.6″ and counting which is just under 6 inches below normal since the beginning of the year!

When it comes to melting the snow that has fallen, including rainfall in 2021, Syracuse has picked up 3.27″ equaling a slight surplus!

The latest drought monitor report for central New York this past week has a good chunk of the region abnormally dry, including Syracuse. So yes we do need more significant precipitation heading into spring to help out the farmers as the growing season fast approaches, but it isn’t as dry as many would think.