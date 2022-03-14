SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a more spring-like start to the week, we dip briefly Tuesday before some real spring fever arrives!

TONIGHT:

Most of CNY stays dry tonight, but the Watertown and North Country areas could see a little rain and snow developing this evening. The Watertown area could see a little accumulation of a coating to an inch or so by sunrise Tuesday. While the higher terrain of the North Country may very well wake up to a few slushy inches of snow come Tuesday morning.

The rest of CNY is mostly cloudy and not very cold with a few showers possibly developing, especially after midnight east of Lake Ontario, as readings drop into the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

A cold front to the north of Central New York inches in late Tuesday morning and afternoon as a little wave of low pressure develops and slides along the front. This should not only create plenty of clouds, but also some rain and mainly higher terrain snow (Tug Hill/Adirondacks), especially during the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday won’t be quite as mild as Monday, but upper 30s to mid-40s is typical for mid-March in CNY. Temperatures rise into the upper 40s to possibly 50 south of Syracuse across the Southern Finger Lakes due to staying drier longer, and the air is being a bit milder too.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Any rain and higher terrain snow showers around to start Tuesday night are expected to taper after 9 or 10 with lows dropping into the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Low clouds start Wednesday, but we think enough dry air will move in with high pressure during the day to allow breaks of sun to develop during the afternoon. This combined with a milder air mass building in from the south should push temperatures well into the 50s during the afternoon!

LATE WEEK:

Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day, right now is looking to be the warmest/nicest day of the week with intervals of sun and highs warming well into the 60s for the holiday! The warmest St. Patrick’s Day in Syracuse’s history is 73° set way back in 1927, and at this time we think that record is safe, but IF we see more sun than we are thinking we won’t rule out at least a run at the record.

Friday looks to be mainly dry and still mild, at least 50s, but maybe not quite as warm as Thursday as a cold front tries to sneak through late Thursday night/Friday morning uneventfully.

Changes are slated to take place this weekend as we round out winter and start spring Sunday at 11:33 am. Stay tuned for updates on those changes this week.