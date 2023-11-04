SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It wasn’t too bad of a Saturday across CNY, but how does the end of the first weekend of November look? Here’s your forecast:

Limited rain chances tonight into the start of Sunday

We are watching a weak, slow moving cold front drop south from Canada and should sneak through Sunday morning with a few showers/patchy drizzle, but no significant rain is expected.

It will be milder than average once again tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Improving weather Sunday

Like Saturday, it looks like if there are any showers and or drizzle on Sunday they would be in the first half of the day.

High pressure is going to try to build in from Canada during the afternoon in the wake of the cold front. That means some drier air and clearing, so we think some sunshine is a real possibility for the second half of Sunday.

A quick warm-up

High pressure moves to our east Sunday night into the start of Monday and winds turn into the south for Monday and become gusty again. That southerly breeze and morning sunshine should help push our temperatures back into the upper 50s by the end of the day to start the week.

Another cold front is approaching but the showers associated with the front likely don’t move in until after sunset Monday night and then linger into Tuesday, Election Day.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.