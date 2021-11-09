November feel and look return to CNY this weekend

What month is it? October? Nope, but it has certainly felt and looked more like October rather than November through the first week and a half of the month! All the sunshine and unseasonably mild days from the first weekend through the second week of the month has made it quite nice for the first part of November.

We stay unseasonably mild through Friday with even some more sun, but on Friday a stronger cold front slides through and our transition back to November begins heading into the weekend.

The winds at the jet stream level will be shifting south of CNY heading into the weekend and stay south of us through at least the first part of next week.

STILL MILD LATE THIS WEEK AS YOU CAN SEE ABOVE WITH THE JET STREAM WINDS STILL JUST NORTH OF US

JET STREAM SHIFTS SOUTH OF US THIS WEEKEND AND THAT’S WHY THE NOVEMBER CHILL RETURNS

The result for the Northeast and Central New York will likely be more clouds and at least some rain and snow showers at times too. The best chance for snow over the weekend looks to be over the higher terrain at this point, but we are not going to rule out at least some flakes in the air from time to time this weekend.

All of CNY could very well have a better chance of picking up some snow early next week, and for some, especially across the higher terrain, the shovels/snow blowers may be needed! Yes, it’s going to look and feel more it should be heading into the middle of November.

That’s right snow. This may have you wondering how normal is it for us to see snow in November? Well, it’s not unusual at all. The average first date of measurable snow is November 6th, or this past Saturday, and the average amount of snowfall to occur in Syracuse in November is nearly 10″ believe it or not!

The most recent Novembers haven’t been that snowy at all with only about an inch of snow in Syracuse last November, and around six and a half inches in 2019. However, back in 2018 and 2016 we had nearly two feet of snow!! So November can get quite snowy, especially during the last half of the month which is when the bulk of the snow fell in both 2016 and 2018.

Bottom line, it would be a good idea to finish winterizing your yard/house and have that shovel, snow brush and snow blower ready to go soon.