November is in the books, but how did we fare compared to normal?

Happy meteorological winter!

With November wrapped up and, in the books, here’s a look at how the month turned out for the city of Syracuse…

Remember those nice 60-degree days we had mainly in the first part of November? How about the last 4 days of the month that we didn’t make it out of the 30s the end of the month?

We have had a variety of temperatures, our highest high was 64° on the 8th and our lowest low was 21° on the 24th.

Syracuse saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. On the 16th we had a measly 0.3” and on the 23rd, we had 1.6”, the snowiest day of the month. That said, snowfall was 5.6” below normal for the month.

What we lacked in snow; we didn’t really lack in precipitation. We recorded 3.29”, or just six hundredths above normal, basically almost exactly normal!

Although November 2021 was a little warmer than average, it wasn’t nearly as warm as November 2020. Last year, our highest temperature in November was 78 on the 10th! That helped push November 2020 to the 7th warmest on record. This year wasn’t even in the top 40.

We’ve only measured 4.2” of snow for season; on average we see close to 10” by this time. Are you wondering how this November snowfall wise compares to recent Novembers in Syracuse?

By the way, there are no arctic blasts in the short term, and it looks like we have an overall milder first part of December in CNY. Great news for those not looking for snow and cold, but not what snow lovers want to hear. Hang in there winter enthusiasts, it’s early. Winter doesn’t officially start until December 21st. 🙂